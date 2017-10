Oct 12 (Reuters) - A former Chemours Co employee has been indicted on U.S. charges that he conspired to steal trade secrets related to its lucrative sodium cyanide business and monetize them with Chinese investors, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.

Jerry Jindong Xu, who moved from China in 2011 and was originally employed by DuPont before its spun off Chemours in 2015, was charged in an indictment filed in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)