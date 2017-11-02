FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chesapeake Energy posts smaller loss as costs fall
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 上午11点10分 / 更新于 1 天前

Chesapeake Energy posts smaller loss as costs fall

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller loss in the third quarter as it kept a tight lid on costs and benefited from higher oil prices.

Net loss available to shareholders was $41 million, or 5 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.26 billion, or $1.62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chesapeake had incurred operating expenses of $3.51 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

Total revenue fell to $1.94 billion from $2.28 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

