FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 31, 2018 / 10:03 PM / 2 days ago

Chevron lifts quarterly dividend by 4 percent

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday by 4 percent to $1.12, the 31st year in a row the U.S. oil producer has raised the payout.

The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 16. Chevron is due to report quarterly results on Friday.

The dividend increase was one of John Watson’s last actions as a member of Chevron’s board of directors. Watson retires on Thursday and will be replaced by his deputy, Mike Wirth. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Susan Thomas)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below