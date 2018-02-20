FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 9:35 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

CORRECTED -Chevron restarts drilling in Kurdistan region of Iraq (Feb 19)

1 分钟阅读

(In Feb 19 story, corrects second paragraph to Sarta 3 ‘well’, from Sarta 3 ‘field’)

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. oil company Chevron Corp on Monday said it had resumed drilling operations in the Kurdistan region of Iraq (KRI).

“Chevron can confirm that it has resumed its activities in the KRI and we have restarted drilling operations at our Sarta 3 well,” Chevron spokeswoman Sally Jones said in a statement.

The company had temporarily suspended operations in the region in October after a controversial independence referendum sparked tensions between Baghdad and the semiautonomous area’s government.

Before that, Chevron in September had drilled an oil well at its Sarta block in Iraqi Kurdistan after a two-year gap, as its confidence in the area was stablizing despite an international row over the region’s independence referendum plan. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)

