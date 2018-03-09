FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 9, 2018 / 8:17 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-S.Africa watchdog approves $900 mln Sinopec, Chevron deal

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, changes headline)

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Corp got a major boost in its pursuit of Chevron’s South Africa and Botswana assets after South Africa’s Competition Tribunal approved, with conditions, the $900 million transaction on Friday.

State-owned Sinopec was competing for the assets against commodities trader and miner Glencore, which swooped in last October with a $973 million bid following delays to Sinopec’s original agreement.

The transaction is subject to Sinopec investing 6 billion rand ($504 million) over five years to develop a refinery in South Africa’s Western Cape, over and above Chevron’s current investment plans, the Tribunal said in a statement.

The Tribunal also said there should be no retrenchments as a result of the proposed transaction.

As part of the deal, Sinopec will buy a 75 percent share in Chevron’s South African subsidiary that runs the 100,000 barrel per day refinery, a lubricants plant in Durban and 820 petrol stations and other oil storage facilities.

The deal also includes 220 convenience stores across South Africa and Botswana. ($1 = 11.9091 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Joe Brock)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below