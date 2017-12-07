FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chevron projects $18.3 bln spending budget, down 4 pct
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 凌晨2点21分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Chevron projects $18.3 bln spending budget, down 4 pct

2 分钟阅读

(Adds detail on capital expenditures and past cuts)

By Gary McWilliams

HOUSTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the second largest U.S.-based oil producer, is budgeting $18.3 billion for capital projects next year, the company said on Wednesday, about 4 percent less than this year and lower for a fourth year in a row.

International energy company capital budgets, closely watched for indications of future oil and gas production, broadly have been shrinking after 2014’s oil-price collapse slashed earnings and left many with high debt loads.

In Chevron’s case, the sharp declines coincide with its spending winding down on several long-term and costly projects in Australia and elsewhere. Capital and exploratory spending in the first nine months of this year was about half that of three years ago, a company spokeswoman said.

The 2018 budget reflects “project completions, improved efficiencies and investment high-grading,” said Chief Executive John Watson in a statement. Spending on shale will rise to $4.3 billion overall this year, said Watson, who will retire early next year.

The San Ramon, California-based company expects expenditures this year to be less than $19 billion, down from the $19.8 billion it estimated a year ago. It has told investors that capital spending between 2018 and 2020 would range from $17 billion to $22 billion a year.

Next year, Chevron expects to spend $15.8 billion on oil and gas exploration, $2.2 billion on refining, marketing and petrochemicals, and about $300 million for its share of affiliated company spending.

Most oil producers have yet to disclose their 2018 budgets, which generally are released in December and January. Analysts expect companies to pledge to keep 2018 spending in check and focus on reducing debt and boosting cash flow.

Chevron shares were off 78 cents at $119.61 in trading on Wednesday and are up less than 2 percent this year. (Additional reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below