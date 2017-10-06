FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kellogg to buy RXBAR protein bar maker for $600 mln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月6日 / 下午1点50分 / 12 天前

Kellogg to buy RXBAR protein bar maker for $600 mln

2 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co said on Friday it would buy the owner of RXBAR protein bars for $600 million as the world’s largest cereal maker looks to expand its portfolio of healthier foods and tap millennial customers.

RXBAR, which is owned by Chicago Bar Co, will continue to operate independently after the deal, Kellogg said in a statement.

Kellogg like other processed food makers, has been battling weak sales amid a growing consumer preference for healthier foods, and has been making changes to its offerings by removing artificial ingredients and introducing healthier foods such as granola.

“With its strong millennial consumption and diversified channel presence including e-commerce, RXBAR is perfectly positioned to perform well against future food trends”, Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane said.

Kellogg said it will pay about $400 million net of tax benefits for the company and RXBAR’s net sales are expected to be about $120 million in 2017. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

