U.S. SEC seeks comment on Chicago Stock Exchange's China deal
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 晚上9点31分

U.S. SEC seeks comment on Chicago Stock Exchange's China deal

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday asked for public comment on a revised takeover proposal of the privately held Chicago Stock Exchange by a group led by a China-based investor after two other investors from China dropped out of the consortium.

The SEC’s staff had approved the deal in August, but the regulator immediately stayed the decision, giving it more time to mull the politically sensitive sale. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)

