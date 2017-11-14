FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Collahuasi postpones plan for environmental study until 2018-company
2017年11月14日 / 下午4点26分 / 1 天前

Collahuasi postpones plan for environmental study until 2018-company

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chilean copper mine Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American and Glencore, is postponing its plan to seek approval of an environmental impact study for an expansion until next year, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

Collahuasi had previously said it would submit the study this year. The expansion would extend the life of the mine, which produced about 380,000 tonnes of copper in the first nine months of 2017, until 2045. (Reporting By Fabian Cambero; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

