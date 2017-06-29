FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Chile's Escondida mine copper production fell 63 pct in 1st-qtr 2017
2017年6月29日 / 晚上10点23分 / 1 个月前

Chile's Escondida mine copper production fell 63 pct in 1st-qtr 2017

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Copper production at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, fell 63 percent in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier amid a prolonged strike, a statement from the mine said on Thursday.

Escondida is -controlled by BHP Billiton, with minority interests held by Rio Tinto, and Japanese companies including Mitsubishi Corp.

The mine produced 97,103 tonnes of copper between January and March, down from 265,597 tonnes a year earlier, the statement said. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara)

