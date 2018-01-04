FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union at Chile's Lomas Bayas mine says far from agreement with Glencore
January 4, 2018 / 1:45 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Union at Chile's Lomas Bayas mine says far from agreement with Glencore

Antonio De la Jara

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Glencore’s Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile on Thursday rejected a final contract offer from the global miner and had begun a period of government-facilitated mediation to avoid a strike, the union told Reuters.

Union president Pedro Valdivia said the union was set to strike on January 10 if no agreement was reached.

“The atmosphere is tense. For now, we’re far from reaching a deal,” Valdivia told Reuters.

Lomas Bayas produced 67,000 tonnes of copper between January and October of 2017. Chile is the world’s top copper producer. (Reporting by Antonio De la Jara)

