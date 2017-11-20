FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile stock index slips more than 1 pct after first-round vote
2017年11月20日 / 下午12点45分 / 1 天前

Chile stock index slips more than 1 pct after first-round vote

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chile’s stock index slipped more than 1 percent in early trading on Monday after conservative billionaire Sebastian Pinera garnered less support than expected in the country’s first round presidential election.

Chileans voted for a successor to outgoing center-left President Michelle Bachelet on Sunday. While Pinera will move on to a Dec. 17 runoff against center-left Alejandro Guillier, the race is now seen as tighter than previously forecast.

Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

