UPDATE 1-Chile stock index sinks 3.5 pct on first-round election
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
2017年11月20日 / 下午1点20分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Chile stock index sinks 3.5 pct on first-round election

1 分钟阅读

(Adds context on election, updates trading)

SANTIAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chile’s stock index sank more than 3.5 percent in morning trading on Monday, its biggest drop in 6 years, after conservative billionaire Sebastian Pinera garnered less support than expected in the country’s first-round presidential election.

Markets had expected former president Pinera to easily be elected to succeed outgoing leftist President Michelle Bachelet.

But he secured fewer votes than forecast in Sunday’s first-round election and now faces a tougher-than-forecast battle against center-left Alejandro Guillier ahead of a Dec. 17 runoff.

Pinera has promised to cut the corporate tax rate and slash red tape in the world’s top copper producer, while Guillier wants to deepen Bachelet’s progressive policies.

Neither candidate would mark a departure from Chile’s longstanding free-market economy.

Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Bernadette Baum

