Chile stocks mark highest weekly gain in 8 years
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 15, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Chile stocks mark highest weekly gain in 8 years

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chile’s IPSA stock index ended up 7 percent on the week on Friday, its highest weekly gain in eight years and coming ahead of Sunday’s presidential election, as the price of copper, the country’s main export, rose.

There have been no major polls made public ahead of what will likely be a close election, but some analysts believe conservative billionaire Sebastian Pinera, a former president, has a slight edge over center-left candidate Alejandro Guillier.

The IPSA closed up 2.25 percent on the day on Friday. At the unofficial close, the index was up 8 percent on the week and 3.08 percent on the day. (Reporting by Felipe Itturieta; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

