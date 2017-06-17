FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
Chile rescuers find water in area where two missing miners were trapped
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月17日 / 晚上10点00分 / 2 个月内

Chile rescuers find water in area where two missing miners were trapped

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - A drilling probe conducted by rescuers seeking to find two workers missing in a southern Chile mine for more than a week found water in the area where they are thought to have been at the time of a June 9 flood, authorities said on Saturday.

Snowfall in recent days and the frigid waters of a surrounding lagoon have complicated efforts to find the two workers in the small gold and silver mine owned by Mandalay Resources Corp.

General Fernando San Cristobal, head of the rescue team, said the probe reached level 55 - where the miners are believed to have been working and where an emergency shelter is located - and found water. Rescuers are now preparing to deploy a probe with a camera attached.

The workers, identified as Jorge Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda, were trapped after section two of the Delia mine, part of Mandalay's Cerro Bayo complex in Chile's southern Aysen region was flooded.

The incident has evoked memories of a 2010 mining accident in Copiago, northern Chile, where 33 miners were trapped underground for nearly ten weeks before being rescued. (Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero,; additional reporting by Alvaro Vidal, writing by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below