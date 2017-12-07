FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Alibaba, Ford to cooperate in search for new retail opportunities
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 上午9点02分 / 更新于 21 小时前

UPDATE 1-Alibaba, Ford to cooperate in search for new retail opportunities

2 分钟阅读

* Firms exploring selling Ford cars on Tmall -Alibaba spokeswoman

* To also cooperate in cloud computing, connectivity

* Comes as Ford looks to stimulate China growth (Adds Ford CEO comment, Ford China background, Alibaba automotive context)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has signed a deal with Ford Motor Co to explore cooperation in areas such as cloud computing, connectivity and retail which could involve the sale of Ford cars on Alibaba’s online retail platform Tmall.

Alibaba in a statement on Thursday said digital marketing-focused Alimama and operating system firm AliOS would be among subsidiaries working with Ford under the three-year agreement.

One avenue under consideration is the sale of Ford cars on Tmall, an Alibaba spokeswoman said. Reuters on Wednesday reported that Ford was planning to sign such a deal as it overhauls its China strategy to stimulate growth.

“The agreement aims to explore new ways to redefine how consumers purchase and own vehicles, as well as how to leverage digital channels to identify new retail opportunities,” Alibaba said in its statement.

The Chinese e-commerce firm and U.S. automaker will initially “explore a pilot study” for new retail opportunities, Alibaba said.

Ford President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett in the statement said collaborating with technology firms builds on its vision to make “smart vehicles”.

Ford’s China sales have been sluggish in recent months as it struggles to keep pace with rapidly changing trends, including increased demand for entry-level cars in smaller cities.

Meanwhile Alibaba is increasing its presence in the automotive sector with Banma Technologies, a partnership with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd developing Internet-connected cars.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Additional Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Christopher Cushing

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below