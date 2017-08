Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's China sales fell 7 percent to 84,474 vehicles in July from a year earlier, after a 15-percent increase in June, the company reported on Friday.

Ford's January-July sales totaled 621,996 vehicles, a decline of 7 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)