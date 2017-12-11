FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford's November China vehicle sales drop 8 pct y/y
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
December 11, 2017 / 6:50 AM / in a day

1 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s sales in China fell 8 percent in November from a year ago, following a 5 percent decline in October, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

The firm’s sales in the first 11 months of the year totaled 1.06 million vehicles, down 6 percent from the same period a year ago.

Ford’s China sales growth has lagged behind rivals in the world’s top auto market this year, with the carmaker now looking to overhaul its strategy to revive growth in China under new chief executive Jim Hackett.

Among other moves, the review of its China operations will likely see Ford focus on segments such as electric cars and electric commercial vans, with China encouraging to help clean up its polluted and congested city centers.

Ford is looking to roll out more new-energy vehicles for China and is planning to experiment with a more direct selling approach in a partnership with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

