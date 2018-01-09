REFILE-Ford's December China vehicle sales fall 9 pct

(Corrects day to Tuesday, not Monday, in first paragraph)

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s sales in China fell 9 percent in December from a year ago, following an 8 percent decline in November, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

Its sales in China for 2017 totalled 1.19 million vehicles, down 6 percent year-on-year.

The U.S. automaker’s China sales growth has lagged behind rivals in the world’s top car market this year, with the carmaker now looking to overhaul its strategy to revive growth in China under new Chief Executive Jim Hackett. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)