BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - General Motor Co’s sales in China last month grew 7.8 percent from a year earlier to 265,994 vehicles, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

That took sales volume in the first two months of the year to 633,706 vehicles, up 12 percent year-on-year.

GM’s sales volume in 2017 totaled 4.04 million vehicles, up 4.4 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)