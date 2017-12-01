FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-GM venture to recall nearly a mln vehicles in China -quality watchdog
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
中国财经
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月1日 / 凌晨4点50分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-GM venture to recall nearly a mln vehicles in China -quality watchdog

2 分钟阅读

* Recall involves venture’s popular, affordable Baojun brand

* Follows other major China recalls by GM, VW earlier this year

* China is world’s largest auto market (Adds details of models involved, background)

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - One of General Motors Co’s China ventures will recall nearly a million vehicles due to fuel tank problems, the country’s quality watchdog said on Friday, the latest in a spate of major auto recalls in China over the last few months.

SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co Ltd is a three-way tie-up between SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, General Motors and Guangxi Automobile Group, formerly known as Wuling Motors.

The recall of the 938,686 vehicles involves two models of the venture’s popular Baojun cars, a high-volume, entry-level brand for the Chinese market, which sold more than 2 million vehicles last year.

GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This year has seen a number of major car recalls in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

China’s quality watchdog said in September GM and its China ventures would recall over 2.5 million vehicles over airbag issues. That followed a similar 4.86 million vehicle recall by Volkswagen AG and its Chinese joint ventures.

GM produces vehicles in China through a joint venture with SAIC, the country’s largest automaker, as well as the three-way venture that is now working on an electric battery car called the Baojun E100 to help meet strict new-energy vehicle quotas. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below