FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
China urges GM, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen to recall cars with faulty air bags
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 凌晨12点54分 / 1 个月前

China urges GM, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen to recall cars with faulty air bags

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - China's top quality watchdog has asked General Motors, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen to fulfil their obligations to recall vehicles in China affected by faulty Takata air bags, it said in a statement.

The three foreign carmakers have to date only proposed recalling a small number of vehicles for testing and analysis instead of providing recall plans, said the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine on its website late on Thursday.

The watchdog said it met the carmakers' representatives and urged them to fulfil their legal obligations and recall affected vehicles as soon as possible.

It estimated that more than 20 million cars in China were equipped with the air bags made by Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp, which have been linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world. The bags have the potential to explode with too much force and spray shrapnel.

Of 37 car manufacturers affected by the faulty air bag issue in China, 24 had already recalled 10.59 million cars by the end of June while another five had made plans to recall a further 1.26 million vehicles, it said. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below