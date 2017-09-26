FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier aims to close plane deals ahead of Canadian PM's China visit
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
2017年9月26日 / 上午10点30分 / 22 天前

Bombardier aims to close plane deals ahead of Canadian PM's China visit

1 分钟阅读

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Planemaker Bombardier aims to close deals with Chinese airlines in time for an expected trip by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to China next month, a senior Bombardier executive said on Tuesday.

Marc Meloche, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft’s head of structured finance, told Reuters the planemaker was in talks with carriers, including China’s three largest airlines and leasing firms, on purchasing its C-Series plane.

“Prime Minister Trudeau is coming to China next month so there is optimism that Bombardier will be among those able to announce deals on that trip,” he said in an interview in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm Trudeau’s visit to China with the Canadian government. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

