Russia's Rosneft says China CEFC investigation not related to it

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday that a Chinese investigation into the chairman of CEFC China Energy had nothing to do with Rosneft.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter said earlier on Thursday that Ye Jianming, the CEFC chairman, has been investigated for suspected economic crimes.

CEFC has agreed to buy a nearly $10 billion stake in Russian oil major Rosneft.

“It (the investigation) is not related to us,” Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said on Thursday.

