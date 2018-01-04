FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CNOOC resumes crude production at South China Sea, North Sea fields
January 4, 2018 / 5:29 AM / a day ago

China's CNOOC resumes crude production at South China Sea, North Sea fields

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) -

* Chinese offshore oil producer CNOOC has resumed production at its Lufeng South China Sea oilfield, an official from the company’s investors relations department said on Thursday

* The Lufeng Oilfield was shut on July 22 due to leaking at a floating oil storage vessel attached to the field

* Production at Lufeng will gradually climb back to 2,4000 barrels per day, the official said

* Four oil fields - Buzzard, Scott, Telford and Rochelle - over the North Sea in UK where CNOOC’s subsidiary Nexen owns interests also resumed production after a key pipeline reopened after repair, CNOOC official said (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

