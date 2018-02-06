China's CNOOC says Stampede oil project in Gulf of Mexico starts output

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* Chinese offshore oil and gas company CNOOC Ltd said on Tuesday production at its Stampede deepwater oil and gas field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has started

* The facility is designed for a gross topside processing capacity of about 80,000 barrels of oil per day, 40 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day, and 100,000 barrels of water injection capacity per day, it said

* Subsidiaries of CNOOC, Hess Corp, Chevron Corp and Statoil ASA each have a 25-percent stake in the project, while Hess is the operator (Reporting by Josephine Mason Editing by Joseph Radford)