FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天内
China's Dalian Wanda denies reports on sale of Australian projects
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 凌晨4点21分 / 6 天内

China's Dalian Wanda denies reports on sale of Australian projects

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Wanda Group on Tuesday said that media reports about it fielding offers to sell two real-estate projects in Australia were "completely false".

Dalian Wanda, owned by billionaire Chairman Wang Jianlin, has never held any discussions with any parties about sales of its two Australian projects, the company said in an emailed statement. The construction of the two projects is progressing smoothly, it added.

The Australian Financial Review earlier reported, citing two sources, that discussions were underway in Hong Kong for the sale of Dalian Wanda's $1 billion Circular Quay apartment and hotel tower in Sydney and its $900 million Jewel resort on the Gold Coast.

China has been urging local firms to be cautious about offshore deals. The government's crackdown on showy overseas ventures and high-profile empire builders has drawn in several corporations such as Wanda, HNA Group, Anbang Insurance Group and Fosun International. (Reporting By Shu Zhang in BEIJING and Clare Jim in HONG KONG; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below