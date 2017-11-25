FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beijing police detains teacher related to alleged abuse at RYB kindergarten
2017年11月25日 / 上午9点50分 / 更新于 19 小时前

Beijing police detains teacher related to alleged abuse at RYB kindergarten

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The police of Beijing’s Chaoyang district have detained a teacher on suspicion of abuse at a RYB kindergarten, the police said in an statement posted on its official Weibo account.

The Chaoyang police have also arrested another person for disrupting social disorder by spreading false information about the alleged kindergarten abuse and causing odious social influence, it said in a separate Weibo posting. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

