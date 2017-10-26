Orders for rare $2 bln China sovereign bond issue top $20 bln - bankers

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A rare sovereign bond issue from China has attracted orders in excess of $20 billion ahead of its pricing later on Thursday, banking sources said, as global investors scramble for a part of the $2 billion deal.

The sovereign’s first offshore bond offering since 2004 has a 5-year and a 10-year tranche, each of $1 billion. Bankers said orders so far were evenly split between the two tranches.

Bank of China, Bank of Communications , Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, CICC,Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC, Standard Chartered Bank, have been hired to manage the deal. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Kim Coghill)