China 2017 express firm deliveries up 28 pct in 2017 - Xinhua
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
阿里巴巴创办人马云称将"认真考虑"在香港上市
阿里巴巴创办人马云称将"认真考虑"在香港上市
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
January 8, 2018 / 11:06 AM / 更新于 a day ago

China 2017 express firm deliveries up 28 pct in 2017 - Xinhua

2 分钟阅读

SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China’s express delivery firms dispatched about 40 billion parcels last year, up 28 percent compared to the previous year, Xinhua news agency said on Monday, citing the postal regulator.

The State Post Bureau said total business was expected to have reached 976 billion yuan ($150.21 billion) over the year, 32 percent higher than 2016.

It said infrastructure had also been improved, with 1,000 storage and delivery centres built, some using new technology such as unmanned warehouses, drones and driverless vehicles.

China’s postal and courier services have been under increasing pressure as consumers turn to online shopping via platforms such as Alibaba and JD.com.

The surge in deliveries has raised concerns about pollution. The 20 billion orders made to courier firms in 2015 were estimated to have required 8.27 billion plastic bags, 9.92 billion packing boxes and enough sticky tape to go around the globe more than 400 times.

During an annual online discount sales event last November, postal and courier businesses had to deal with 331 million packages, creating an estimated 160,000 tonnes of packaging waste.

$1 = 6.4977 yuan Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Edmund Blair

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
