China Foods to sell wine, non-beverage business to parent for $649 mln

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China Foods Ltd said it would sell its wine and other non-beverage businesses to a unit of its state-owned parent COFCO Corp in a deal valued at HK$5.07 billion ($649 million) as it aims to focus on its beverage business.

The Hong Kong-listed firm will pay a special dividend of HK$0.93 per share to shareholders after the deal and use the remaining net proceeds of HK$2.47 billion to repay bank borrowings and for working capital, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday.

Beverage is the firm’s strongest performing business in terms of profitability and is carried out by COFCO Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd, a joint venture which is 65 percent owned by the China Foods and 35 percent by Coca-Cola Co, it added. ($1 = 7.8086 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)