Apple's Cook says he sees China's Tencent as a great partner
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
2017年12月6日 / 早上7点13分 / 1 天前

Apple's Cook says he sees China's Tencent as a great partner

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s chief executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday he sees Tencent Holdings , China’s biggest social network and gaming company, as a great partner and thinks very highly of its founder Pony Ma.

Cook also told the Fortune Forum in Guangzhou that he couldn’t be happier with how the iPhone X is doing in China.

China is Apple’s third-largest region by sales, but it has lost market share in recent years as consumers switch to local rivals.

Reporting By Sijia Jiang and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

