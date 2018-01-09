FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus, Areva sign agreements in China as Macron visits Beijing
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
深度分析
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
国际财经
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 9, 2018 / 11:33 AM / a day ago

Airbus, Areva sign agreements in China as Macron visits Beijing

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Airbus on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s state planner on expanding cooperation in the aeronautical industry in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, as part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China.

Areva signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with China National Nuclear Corp. The two also signed a memorandum of understanding on a nuclear waste reprocessing plant.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Tom Daley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Louise Heavens

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below