French President Macron says contract with China for 184 A320s to be finalised soon

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said a contract with China for 184 Airbus A320s would be finalised soon and that his country also had ambitions to sell A350 and A380 planes in coming weeks or months.

“On the order for 184 A320s, it’s something that will be finalised shortly,” Macron said during his state visit to China, adding it was confirmed to him by China’s President Xi Jinping.

“And we also have ambitions on A350 and A380 mid-range and large carriers in the weeks or months to come,” Macron said.

The French president also said China assured him it would respect market share parity between Airbus and Boeing. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)