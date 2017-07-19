FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 天前
Dow AgroSciences seeking information from Beijing on status of Enlist soybeans
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 凌晨4点07分 / 17 天前

Dow AgroSciences seeking information from Beijing on status of Enlist soybeans

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Global seed and crop chemical firm Dow AgroSciences is seeking to clarify China's position on its Enlist soybeans, the company said in an email to Reuters late Tuesday, after the product was not included in this week's biotech import approvals.

* China approved two new biotech crops for import this week, taking to a total of four the products it has approved in just over a month.

* The approvals came after Beijing promised during the recent 100-day trade talks with the United States to review eight biotech crops waiting for its go-ahead.

* Dow said it had been informed by China's Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) that there has been no decision related to the import approval for Enlist soybeans and that the crop was not covered by the 100-day agreement.

* MOA's position is contrary to Dow AgroSciences' understanding that Enlist soybeans were one of the "eight pending U.S. biotechnology products" to be reviewed, according to a May 11 statement by U.S. Department of Commerce.

* Dow is trying to clarify MOA's position and will continue to work with the ministry, it said. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

