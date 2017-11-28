HNA considers listing Gategroup shares on Swiss exchange

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - HNA Group Chairman Adam Tan is mulling a public offering and listing in Switzerland of shares in the Chinese conglomerate’s Swiss airline caterer Gategroup Holding AG, the subsidiary said on Tuesday.

Gategroup, purchased by HNA last year for $1.5 billion amid a debt-fuelled acquisition spree, said in a statement that the SIX Swiss Exchange is being considered as a potential listing location.

Swiss regulators are currently evaluating what they call partially untrue or incomplete information given by the Chinese group during Gategroup’s takeover in 2016, including any impact on minimum price rules and best price regulations. (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Greg Mahlich)