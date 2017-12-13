FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's ICBC gets Swiss banking licence
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 13, 2017 / 4:14 PM / a day ago

China's ICBC gets Swiss banking licence

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the world’s biggest lender, has obtained a Swiss banking licence from watchdog FINMA, the Handelszeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday.

A FINMA spokesman confirmed the report.

It is the second Chinese bank to settle in Zurich after China Construction Bank. Preparations for the move have been going on since early 2016, the paper said.

Peichen Chen, previously head of ICBC operations in Pakistan, will run the Swiss bank, while former Bank Bellerive executive Claudio Pfammatter will be compliance head, the paper reported.

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below