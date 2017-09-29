FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTSE Russell delays inclusion of China A-shares in index
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 晚上10点54分 / 19 天前

FTSE Russell delays inclusion of China A-shares in index

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell said domestic Chinese equities would remain on the stock index provider’s “watch list” for possible inclusion in its emerging markets index, citing “high level of stock suspensions”.

FTSE Russell, part of the London Stock Exchange Group , in 2016 also refused to include China’s A shares in its index, stating it had continuing concerns over market interventions.

In a report posted on its website on Friday, FTSE Russell also said Saudi Arabia is close to an upgrade and would be assessed again in 2018. bit.ly/2yNc9ig (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below