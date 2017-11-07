FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tencent confirms China Literature shares priced at top of range
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 凌晨1点03分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Tencent confirms China Literature shares priced at top of range

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday the final offer price for an initial public offering of its online publishing arm was HK$55 per share, confirming a report by a Reuters’ publication that the Chinese e-book company had priced its shares at the top of a range.

China Literature Ltd, the country’s No.1 online publisher, and some of its existing shareholders are set to raise a combined HK$8.33 billion ($1.1 billion) after pricing the Hong Kong IPO at top of the HK$48–HK$55 range, the IFR reported last week.

The market capitalisation of China Literature would be about HK$49.85 billion and trading in its shares would begin on Nov. 8, Tencent said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

China Literature, which is majority-owned by Tencent, has a business akin to Amazon.com Inc’s Kindle Store, operating a platform with 9.6 million literary works from 6.4 million authors. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below