FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign payment card firms not required to establish JVs to enter local market -China c.bank
频道
专题
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
中国财经
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
时事要闻
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 早上8点55分 / 更新于 19 小时前

Foreign payment card firms not required to establish JVs to enter local market -China c.bank

ee

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chinese regulations do not require foreign payment card firms to establish joint ventures to operate in the onshore market, the central bank said on Wednesday.

American Express and Visa have not submitted additional material required for review and the central bank cannot officially process their applications as of now, the People’s Bank of China said in a faxed statement to Reuters.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that China was pressing foreign payment card companies to form local joint ventures for onshore operations, a move that would counter a pledge on market access that Beijing made to U.S. President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below