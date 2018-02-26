FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 9:01 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

White House says it is up to China to decide on its presidential term limits

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was up to China to decide whether to do away with presidential term limits after the country’s ruling Communist Party made a proposal on Sunday that would allow President Xi Jinping to stay in office indefinitely.

“That’s a decision for China to make about what’s best for their country,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a press briefing.

Sanders said President Donald Trump supported having term limits in the United States. “But that’s a decision that would be up to China,” she said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney

