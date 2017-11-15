FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China ticketing platform Maoyan raises $150 mln from Tencent
频道
专题
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
路透精英汇
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
深度分析
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
中国财经
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 凌晨5点22分 / 1 天前

China ticketing platform Maoyan raises $150 mln from Tencent

2 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Maoyan, one of China’s biggest online ticketing platforms, on Wednesday said it has secured 1 billion yuan ($150.82 million) in funding from internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, valuing the company at 20 billion yuan.

The deal comes after Maoyan and Tencent-backed Beijing Weiying Technology Co struck a merger deal in September to create a movie ticketing giant.

Tencent’s additional investment in the newly created entity points to heated competition with rival ticketing app Taopiaopiao owned by tech behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd .

Tencent did not immediately reply when contacted by Reuters for comment.

China is the world’s second largest movie market, where nearly 80 percent of consumers buy tickets from online platform, according to Big Data Research.

Maoyan, which says it controls 65 percent of China’s online movie ticket market, is also considering an IPO, its spokesman said, though he declined to give a timeline or the planned venue for listing. (Reporting by Pei Li and Adam Jourdan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below