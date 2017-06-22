FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
CICC, Goldman to lead China Tower Hong Kong IPO worth up to $10 bln -sources
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 凌晨4点53分 / 1 个月前

CICC, Goldman to lead China Tower Hong Kong IPO worth up to $10 bln -sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.

Their formal appointment still needs board approval and the deal could see other banks added to the final IPO sponsor team, added the people, who declined to be named because details of the deal were confidential.

China Tower owns and manages the mobile phone towers for the country's three state-owned telecom operators.

China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, China Mobile Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd formed China Tower in October 2015 to save on infrastructure investment and cut management costs.

The companies did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the China Tower IPO sponsors. CICC didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the mandate, while Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Reporting by Julie Zhu and Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below