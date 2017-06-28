FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
U.S. says hopes China will approve more GMO corn for import
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 凌晨3点30分 / 1 个月前

U.S. says hopes China will approve more GMO corn for import

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States hopes that more varieties of its genetically modified corn will be approved for import by Beijing, the U.S. ambassador to China said on Wednesday.

The comments came after the world's top grains buyer this month approved two new strains of U.S. genetically modified (GMO) crops for import, from Dow AgroSciences and Monsanto.

"We are hopeful that other ... corn traits can also be approved," said Terry Branstad, who arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to take up his post.

China does not permit the planting of genetically modified food crops, but does allow some GMO imports for use in animal feed.

But getting a new GMO crop variety approved for import typically takes around six years, compared with under three in other major markets, forcing leading agrichemical players to restrict sales during China's review process.

This month's approvals of new GMO imports follow an agreement by the two nations in May to restart trade in U.S. beef.

"We are excited about the trade expansion and the opportunity to ... market American beef here," Branstad said.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Hallie Gu; Editing by Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below