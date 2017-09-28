FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba, Tencent among firms to set up branches in China's new Xiongan zone
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 下午2点34分 / 20 天前

Alibaba, Tencent among firms to set up branches in China's new Xiongan zone

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba, tech giants Tencent and Baidu all plan to set up branches in China’s new Xiongan economic zone, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Thursday.

President Xi Jinping in April announced the launch of the Xiongan New Area, aiming to match the success of zones in Shenzhen and Shanghai that helped make China an economic powerhouse.

The first group approved by the Xiongan management committee is made up of 48 companies, Xinhua said.

Of those, 14 are leading Chinese information technology firms, 15 are in the finance sector, seven are research institutes, while five focus on green technology.

Jingdong Finance, 360 Qihoo, Shenzhen Kuang-Chi, State Development & Investment Corporation, China Telecom, and People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd. (PICC) are also on the list, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Adrian Croft)

