China's JD.com third-quarter revenue beat estimates
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
2017年11月13日 / 上午10点44分 / 2 天前

China's JD.com third-quarter revenue beat estimates

2 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc, China’s second largest e-commerce firm, reported a 39.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue on Monday, beating analyst estimates, as the firm attracted more shoppers.

The firm posted 83.75 billion yuan ($12.61 billion) in revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with an average analyst estimate of 83.6 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JD posted earnings of 0.69 yuan per American depository share, compared with a loss of 0.64 yuan a year earlier, and said net revenues from online direct sales increased by 38.5 percent from a year prior to 76.47 billion yuan ($11.52 billion).

Sales volumes on Chinese e-commerce sites are seasonally slow in the third quarter as consumers save larger purchases for the annual November “Singles’ Day”, which finished this past Saturday and is the world’s largest online discount event.

JD said it booked $19 billion in sales during the event, which will be reflected in its fourth-quarter revenue. ($1 = 6.6401 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

