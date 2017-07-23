FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 天前
China Unicom says talks with strategic investors ongoing, no agreements signed
2017年7月23日 / 早上8点36分 / 13 天前

China Unicom says talks with strategic investors ongoing, no agreements signed

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - Telecommunications operator China United Network Communications said on Sunday it is still in talks with potential strategic investors and has not yet signed any binding agreements.

Reuters reported on Friday that Baidu Inc and <JD.com JD.O> will join other big Chinese technology firms, including Tencent Holdings, to jointly invest about $12 billion into China Unicom.

The company, a Shanghai-listed unit of state-owned mobile carrier China Unicom, said last month it intends to bring in private investors via a private placement.

In its filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, United Network Communications said it had noticed reports about its plan to attract new investors.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Pullin

