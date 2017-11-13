FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle denies link to 'Supergirl' actor's illness
2017年11月13日 / 下午5点24分 / 1 天前

Chipotle denies link to 'Supergirl' actor's illness

2 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill on Monday denied allegations by actor Jeremy Jordan that eating at one of its restaurants landed him in the hospital.

Jordan, who plays Winn Schott on TV show “Supergirl,” posted an Instagram video on Thursday of himself on a hospital bed, saying that food he ate at a Chipotle made him severely sick and that he “almost died,” according to a People.com report.

“There have been no other reported claims of illness at the restaurant where (Jordan) dined. We take all claims seriously, but we can’t confirm any link to Chipotle, given the details he shared with us,” Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold said via email.

Jordan’s allegations come as Chipotle is still recovering from a bruising string of food safety lapses that started in late 2015, including a recent norovirus outbreak at a Virginia restaurant.

The Denver-based burrito chain’s stock has fallen about 60 percent since an E. coli outbreak in 2015.

Shares of Chipotle fell as much as 6 percent to a near five-year low of $263.11 on Monday morning, but recouped most losses by afternoon. The stock was last down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

