FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Chipotle says founder Ells to step down as CEO
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月29日 / 下午1点12分 / 2 天前

CORRECTED-Chipotle says founder Ells to step down as CEO

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects spelling of “Ells” in headline)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s founder Steve Ells will step down as chief executive of the burrito chain once it finds a replacement with “demonstrated turnaround expertise”, the company said on Wednesday.

“Bringing in a new CEO is the right thing to do for all our stakeholders,” Ells said, adding the move will help him focus on bringing innovation to Chipotle’s sourcing and food preparation.

Chipotle said a search committee had been formed comprised of directors Robin Hickenlooper and Ali Namvar, as well as Ells, to identify a new CEO.

Ells will stay on as executive chairman. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below