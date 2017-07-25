FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天内
Chipotle profit doubles, shares rise
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点22分 / 10 天内

Chipotle profit doubles, shares rise

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, July 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's profit more than doubled in the latest second quarter, sending shares of the burrito seller up more than 2 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Net income for the quarter was $66.7 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, compared with the year earlier profit of $25.6 million, or 87 cents per diluted share.

Revenue rose 17.1 percent to $1.17 billion.

The Denver-based company reported an 8.1 percent increase in sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, less than the 9.5 percent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

Shares of Chipotle, which flirted around $750 prior to the company being linked to 2015 outbreaks of E. coli, Salmonella and Norovirus that sickened hundreds of people in the United States, were up 2.4 percent at $357.43 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below